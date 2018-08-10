10:15a Threat for any severe storms (including a brief spin-up) will be mainly east of the D-FW area through 1 p.m. However, T-storms and heavy rain continue, so some flooding is possible. Areas E/SE of D-FW will see storms, but some could be strong to severe. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

10:10a Car wreck on 35 northbound in Dallas between Medical District and Inwood exits. Take it slow on the roads in this rain. - Reporter Tiffany Liou

9:50a The Flash Floor Warning for southeast Tarrant County continues; rain producing rainfall of 3 inches per hour will lead to flash flooding, especially in low lying areas. - Meteorologist Greg Fields

9:35a A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for southeastern Tarrant County until 11:30 a.m. Includes Arlington, Mansfield, Kennedale and surrounding areas. Watch out for flooded roadways and flooding of low-lying areas. Do not drive into flooded roadways. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

9:40a We’re on highway 30 eastbound in Dallas. The rain is starting to come down. Avoid the roads or be safe out there if you have to get on it right now. - Reporter Tiffany Liou

9:15a Tornado Warning issued for parts of Hill County until 10 a.m. A spin-up is possible at anytime as this storm moves north. Rotation just south/southeast of Whitney right now. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

9a Storms continue to move across the North Texas area. Very heavy rainfall likely that could cause localized flooding. Some strong wind gusts possible (40-50mph) as well. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

8a Tornado Warning for southern Bosque County until 8:45 a.m. Storm in McLennan County right now will move into Bosque County over the next 30 min with rotation. This type of storm could cause a brief spin-up at any time. - Meteorologist Pete Delkus, WFAA

BELOW IS A PREVIOUS REPORT

One thing looks certain, it will rain today. However, it will not rain constantly or all day long everywhere in North Texas.

Best chances for most of North Texas will be this morning into the early afternoon hours.

A line of storms will sweep across North Texas this morning arriving in western North Texas through daybreak, and possibly moving into the DFW area after daybreak through mid-morning (8am-10am).

Some storms this morning could be strong to severe as well. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Can't rule out a spin-up with a storm or two today.

Any storms will be capable of very heavy rainfall that could cause some localized flooding if continuous heavy rain falls in one location for an extended amount of time. Watch out for standing water on roadways or slow downs because of the heavy rain.

Storm chances midday into this afternoon and evening depend on how long rain lingers from this morning. Storms will likely be moving into eastern North Texas with the same severe threats mentioned above. What we are watching is if we get redevelopment of storms behind this morning's round of storms. This is not guaranteed but certainly possible.

Some lingering showers or storms are possible overnight before all activity shifts east of North Texas by Wednesday morning. Drier and cooler air will spill into North Texas with more fall-like weather back in the area the rest of this week.

BOTTOM LINE:

Storms are likely today mainly this morning into early afternoon. Some storms could be severe with strong to damaging winds the main threat. While the tornado threat is low, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Any storms will be capable of heavy rain that will likely cause ponding on roadways or some localized flooding.

WFAA radars

