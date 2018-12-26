In North Texas, we know severe weather can happen any month of the year. Here we are again, on a late December day, with a risk of severe weather. The latest outlook has most of the metroplex in a level 1/slight risk. The level 3/enhanced risk has migrated north to include parts of Bosque, Hill and Navarro Counties. The areas in the enhanced risk have the highest chance of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

I would like to emphasize something right off the top. This is NOT the same setup as our day after Christmas tornado outbreak of 2015. The biggest difference? Instability and dew points aren’t nearly as high as they were that day. A lot of people have expressed concerns and anxiety over today bringing severe weather, rightfully so, but we are not anticipating anything like 2015. We want you to remain weather aware, because severe weather is expected later this evening… including the risk for an isolated tornado or two.

TIMING:

We’ve included the timing map in the video below. Here's a wide view of North Texas and when storms will arrive in your area. Near the end of the video, we've taken the clock back to show you a closer look at the metroplex.

STORM TIMELINE: Here's a wide view of NTX and when storms will arrive in your area. Near the end, we've taken the clock back to show you a closer look at the metroplex. Damaging winds are the primary risk followed by a low risk. Higher risk is south of the metroplex #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/8sguEMaixK — Jesse Hawila (@JesseWFAA) December 26, 2018

Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m: Areas to the west of the metroplex will see scattered showers and storms become widespread by the evening. A few storms in the afternoon could be severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail being the primary risks. The tornado risk remains low, not zero. Any rain/storms in the metroplex in this time frame are not expected to be severe.

Between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.: A strong line of storms will begin to take shape just west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area as a cold front sweeps to the east. It’s within this line of storms and just a head of it a brief tornado and damaging wind gusts are possible. Again, that higher risk is SOUTH of the metroplex.

Between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m: A line of storms will march eastward into the Metroplex. Embedded in this line of storms will be some pickets of strong winds, possibly reaching the severe criteria of 60 MPH. We also can’t rule out a brief tornado. It’s a very low threat for the metroplex, but a bit higher for areas like Johnson, Ellis, Hill and Navarro Counties.

The storms will be well into East Texas and out of our area by daybreak Thursday. In addition to the severe risk, isolated flash flooding is possible. A quick 1”-3” of rain is expected across the area.

SUMMARY:

- Rain coverage steadily increases throughout the day

- Severe storms are possible mainly after 8 p.m. for the metroplex

- The main severe risk is damaging wind gusts.

- Tornado risk is low, but not zero

- I fully expect delays at the major airports this evening

© 2018 WFAA