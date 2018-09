TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Winds: Light SE. Low: 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warmer. Winds: SE 5-10. High: 84.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and mild. Winds: Light SE. Low: 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers (20%). Winds: SE 5-10. High: 85.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Winds: Light SE. Low: 69.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers (20%). Winds: SE 5-10. High: 86.S

