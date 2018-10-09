HOUSTON – A tropical depression could form later this week when a trough currently over the northwest Caribbean Sea moves over the western Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center has given this a 60-percent chance of development over the next five days as it pushes into the northwest Gulf of Mexico.
It could be a tropical depression or even a tropical storm by Friday bringing the threat of flooding to our already saturated grounds.
The National Hurricane Center says disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and western Cuba are associated with a weak surface trough.
The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula over the next couple of days with only slow development expected during that time.
While model support for the development of this system is limited, we are at the peak of the season and as we've seen time and time again, it doesn't take long for systems in the Gulf to spin up quickly.
"The Atlantic tropics are extremely busy now with Hurricanes #Florence, #Isaac, #Helene & 1 other disturbance," tweeted the National Hurricane Center.
However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive, and a tropical depression could form late this week when the system moves across the western Gulf of Mexico, forecasters said Monday.
KHOU 11 Meteorologist Brooks Garner says it could be a flood threat for Houston, but its exact track would determine impacts and it’s far from certain, even just four days away.