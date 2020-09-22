Video and photos: Street flooding in the Houston area due to Tropical Storm Beta

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of street flooding from southwest Houston all the way to Galveston.

Tropical Storm Beta is causing several roadways to flood in parts of the Houston area that have received scattered, heavy downpours for more than 24 hours now.

Houston TranStar is reporting more than a dozen high water spots on area highways and major roads - view the list here.

Viewers have sent in photos and videos of street flooding from southwest Houston all the way to Galveston. The video in the window above is from Highway 59 at Bellfort, where cars were under water. There were more trouble spots around town, as shown in the videos below.

Some of the flooding was from surge and the tide moving in. Other flooding was from the relentless rain bands across southeast Texas Monday night.

Highway 288 closed inside the 610 Loop

Flooding in southwest Houston

Flooding in Alief area

Flooding in Galveston

District 4 Night Shift Units reporting roadway flooding between Synott Rd and S Kirkwood Rd, W Belford Rd and Bissonnet St. Use caution, avoid high water, and stay home if you don’t have to drive. pic.twitter.com/xKoIUfp92B — Captain T. Shelton (@HCSO_D4Patrol) September 22, 2020