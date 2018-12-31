WEDNESDAY

9:30 p.m. update

Bye freezing rain and hello SNOW! A transition to snow Thursday will leave some of North Texas in a winter wonderland. As we've been saying all along, this is a tricky forecast. A 1°-2° difference could alter this map.

Accumulating snow 3 to 5 inches expected northwest of DFW for areas under Winter Storm Warning: Jack, Young, Montague Counties. It'll be mainly a cold rain for DFW but we can't rule out flurries and/or a quick dusting. Either way, it's going to be a mess with wet roads and slick spots. All eyes are on the weekend because it's sunshine and warmer!

3:30 p.m. update

With wintry mix still likely in northwestern parts of North Texas, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Montague, Young and Jack counties, starting at 3 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

While those areas could see snow – possibly as much as 3-5 inches – only light snowfall could be possible in northern parts of Dallas-Fort Worth.

A tale of two weather stories: a multi-inch snow event for some...and a multi-inch rain event for others! Southeast Texas could see an additional 1"-2" of rain through Friday. Where temperatures are much colder, 3"-5" of snow could fall Thursday! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/MZuAhGdFeB — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 2, 2019

1:30 p.m. update

The temps are *slowly* rising in most of Dallas-Fort Worth, pushing the freezing line a little further west into roughly the middle of Tarrant County. That means less and less icing on the east side of the freezing line, but continued cold rain.

1pm - Temps continue to slowly rise with places at or below freezing across western NTX and western parts of DFW. Western NTX also seeing mainly drizzle instead of rain, but some additional light ice amounts possible. For most of DFW and to the east, continued cold rain this PM. pic.twitter.com/YD87Vp87Am — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) January 2, 2019

11 a.m. update

The icicle pictures are rolling in from western parts of North Texas, where the cold rain that's been falling most of Wednesday morning has started to freeze. In fact, as of 11 a.m., the freezing line was right through the middle of Dallas-Fort Worth, with temperatures colder to the west.

We haven't seen widespread issues on the roads just yet, but the potential for freezing rain and other forms of wintry mix is still worth monitoring.

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING

Cold rain continues for the DFW area with light freezing rain possible N & W of DFW. Winter weather is unlikely east of DFW. These location could experience heavy rain and localized flooding.

OVERNIGHT

Cold rain and freezing rain taper off as we head into the overnight hours. A brief break from the messy weather!

THURSDAY MORNING

Another round of cold rain and wintry mix expected as we move into the late morning hours. A cold rain still expected for the immediate DFW area. However, areas to the N & W of DFW could see a transition from Wednesday's freezing rain to accumulating snow. With a deeper layer of cold air in place, snow accumulations up to 1" could take place throughout the day. Higher totals of snow are possible for far western and northwestern North Texas (Graham to Bowie).

THURSDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING

The messy winter and wet weather continues...cold rain in place for the majority of the DFW area with snow still possible mainly to the N & W of DFW. However, the cold rain in and around the DFW area could transition to a rain/snow mix during this time. Even if the DFW sees snow, accumulations are not likely.

THURSDAY NIGHT/OVERNIGHT

The upper low - responsible for this messy weather - transitions out of North Texas, taking the rain and wintry mix with it! Clearing overnight with a dry start to Friday!

No matter if you see winter weather or just wet weather Wednesday and Thursday, both days are going to serve up a messy situation for all of North Texas! Be mindful of traveling both days and give yourself extra time if you have to be out and about. Remember, different parts of North Texas will experience different types of weather scenarios. Not all of us are going to see freezing rain and/or snow. This is a complicated and tricky forecast so check back often for updates!

And for the folks reading this and hoping Old Man Winter packs his bags soon - you're in luck! Sunshine and the 60s are back this weekend!

