Tracking the Tropics: Is a hurricane coming to Texas? Ida, the next named storm could hit the Gulf Coast soon

We could have our next named system, Ida, in the Gulf of Mexico as soon as this weekend. Those along the Gulf Coast need to stay alert.

TEXAS, USA — We’re entering the peak of hurricane season and right on cue, the Atlantic is really heating up. We’re watching not one, not two, but three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic basin.

Invest 99L

The one disturbance we are really focused on this week is the disturbance just north of the South American coast. I’ve highlighted it here on the graphic below.



This is the disturbance designated as Invest 99L. All that means is that it’s an area of investigation and potential tropical system development. This has a very high likelihood of becoming our next named system in the Gulf of Mexico. “Ida” is the next name on the list.

There are a lot of uncertainties on “the exacts.” How much will the system intensify? Where exactly will it go? When will it make landfall? All of these are questions we will have better answers to in the days to come.

What appears certain is that this disturbance will move into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend, organize, and intensify. Most of the models bring this up to hurricane strength before making landfall somewhere along the gulf coast.

As I mentioned, this could be anywhere from the Texas coast all the way over to the panhandle of Florida. It’s really too early to know for sure.

Don't buy into any online forecasts that state otherwise. Here's a look at different models of where the center of this system may track. You'll see a lot of them bring this to the Texas or Louisiana coast.

I cannot emphasize this enough: exactly where is still extremely uncertain and models are NOT forecasts. But, this gives you an idea of how models are starting to zone in on a potential solution.



Here’s what one particular model (The American model) shows for the system. Notice how it intensifies before making landfall along the Gulf coast. Important reminder: do not take this for face value. This is just a model showing one possible solution.