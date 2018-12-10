The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Hill County on Saturday as heavy storms with rotation were moving east through southern parts of North Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was also reporting a tornado west of Interstate 35 and U.S. 287 in Ellis County, according to the weather service.

The storms led to separate tornado warnings in Ellis and Hill counties. As storms in those counties continued moving east, a warning was also issued for Navarro County.

The tornado in Hill County was confirmed northeast of Bynum, according to the weather service. Radar was showing a "debris signature," in which debris carried by a storm can be seen on radar, the weather service tweeted.

1:19 pm - Radar CONFIRMED tornado northeast of Bynum. Radar representation shows a debris signature near Bynum, so we can confirm a tornado has occurred or is still occurring. Seek shelter if you're under the warning! #ctxwx #txwx https://t.co/9BMJF7Vpwz — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 13, 2018

1:05 pm - DPS reports tornado west of I-35 and 287. Seek shelter if you are under the tornado warning! No damage reported yet. #dfwwx https://t.co/TzjmsrfR1n — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) October 13, 2018

The tornado warnings in Ellis County, along with Hill and Navarro counties, were extended until 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

The storm in Ellis County was passing east through the Waxahachie area, across Interstate 35E, about 1 p.m. Damage had been confirmed at Waxahachie High School.

While the heaviest storms were hitting southern parts of North Texas, torrential downpours were passing through most of the DFW area on Saturday.

A Tornado Watch had been issued until 6 p.m. this evening for parts of North Texas. It did NOT include most of the DFW area, but does include everywhere south of there. Storms moving into areas south of DFW will need to be watched for a tornado threat the rest of the day.

Flooding threat will be the main issue for DFW to the north the rest of today.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Overnight will be fairly dry rain-wise, but patchy fog is possible along with just damp conditions due to recent rain.

SUNDAY-WEDNESDAY

Sunday looks to start out dry besides some spotty showers, and most of Sunday looks dry as well.

However, BIG changes arrive by late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. A strong cold front will work its way across North Texas from northwest to southeast starting Sunday afternoon. Temps will fall quickly behind this front with a brisk northerly wind.

As that front moves into North Texas, scattered t-storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail up to quarter size the main threats. After the front passes, severe weather threat will lower, but rounds of showers and storms will continue Sunday evening, Sunday night, and even into Monday.

As mentioned above, temps will fall quickly behind the front ending up in the 40s by Monday morning! Highs on Monday won't warm much either with highs in the 40s to low 50s in North Texas. It'll be a wet, chilly, breezy, and all around not-so-nice Monday.

Much of the same will be around Tuesday before rain tapers off by Wednesday. By the time we are looking back at all this activity on Wednesday, 6in to 8in of rainfall is possible. This means more flooding will be possible starting Sunday night through Tuesday.

