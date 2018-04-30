MONDAY

Breezy and seasonably warm today under partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible, but coverage is only about 20 percent. Highs reach the lower 80s with south winds of 15-20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT - TUESDAY

The chances for spotty, mainly light showers continues along with brisk south winds. Lows in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Strong to severe storms are possible. Storms will remain isolated through much of the day Wednesday but, will increase in coverage Wednesday night and Thursday. All modes of severe weather will be possible with large hail and damaging winds the greatest concern right now. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers and storms will linger through Friday night. Slightly cooler temperatures with highs near 80.

© 2018 WFAA