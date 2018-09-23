We knew the rain was coming this weekend, but the downpours that started Friday had to be a little surprising.

The 24-hour rainfall total at DFW Airport – the official on-the-record recording station here in North Texas – was 7.57 inches from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. That was good for the most rain in a daylong period since 1932.

And that wasn't even the worst of it.

With the rain continuing to fall Saturday – not nearly heavy but still scattered across the area – some areas of North Texas have gotten more than 10 inches of rain since Friday, with a good portion of Dallas County getting more than half a foot.

Plano and McKinney both got more than eight inches. Further north, along the Red River, more than 14 inches fell in Bonham.

All the rain was a quick way to break any trace of drought conditions. It also pushed us past our previous mark for the wettest September on record.

We've now seen more than 11 inches of rain this month, about 9.5 inches more than normal. This September now makes up about a third of our yearly total of 33 inches.

While we're on the topic of records, the heavy rain in Dallas flooded White Rock Creek and set a new high water level of 91.47 feet, at Greenville Avenue. The previous high mark, 90.59, was set in 1990.

Here's what it looked like along White Rock Creek near Northwest Highway:

Downstream, the floodwaters dumped into White Rock Lake, turning it into roaring rapids for the day.

