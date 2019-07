A little warmer today under mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90's. Noticeably more muggy tonight and Sunday. Lows in the mid 70's and highs in the mid 90's. The heat index on Sunday may top out over 100°.

There is a slight chance for showers and storms to begin next week. However the big story will be the temperatures. Highs get back to seasonal normal and we may hit the triple digits by the middle of the week.