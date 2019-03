TODAY: Becoming mostly sunny and warmer. Winds: S 10-20. High: 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and mild. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing (10%-80%) rain coverage overnight. A few strong storms are possible. Winds: SW 10-15. High: 74.

Copyright 2016 WFAA