LIST: What is included in the Texas Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

The sales tax holiday starts Saturday and runs through Monday. If you don't feel comfortable going to the store, online purchases count as well.

HOUSTON — Hurricane season begins June 1 and the best way to handle it is by being prepared. That is why it is important to take advantage of the emergency supplies sales tax holiday this weekend,

So what's included? Portable generators less than $3,000 are on the list. Emergency ladders and hurricane shutters that are less than $300 are also eligible.

Plus, batteries, carbon monoxide detectors, coolers, first aid kits, mobile phone batteries, and tarps, all under $75.

Some things not included are camping supplies like camping stoves, plywood, and cleaning supplies

Get more bang for your buck with our #TXTaxHoliday this weekend! Shop for essential emergency supplies without worrying about the tax. Check out the full list of exempt items ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/j34OcR6trg — Texas Comptroller (@txcomptroller) April 20, 2023

When is the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

This year’s holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24.

What is included for the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:

Less than $3000 Portable generators.

Less than $300 Emergency ladders. Hurricane shutters.

Less than $75 Axes. Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt). Can openers - nonelectric. Carbon monoxide detectors. Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric. Fire extinguishers. First aid kits. Fuel containers. Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits. Hatchets. Ice products - reusable and artificial. Light sources - portable self-powered (including battery operated). Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns. Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers. Radios - portable self-powered (including battery operated) - includes two-way and weather band radios. Smoke detectors. Tarps and other plastic sheeting.



Note: Several over-the-counter self-care items, such as antibacterial hand sanitizer, soap, spray and wipes, are always exempt from sales tax if they are labeled with a "Drug Facts" panel in accordance with federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations.

What is not included in the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:

Medical masks and face masks.

Cleaning supplies, such as disinfectants and bleach wipes.

Gloves, including leather, fabric, latex and types used in healthcare.

Toilet paper.

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles.

Camping stoves.

Camping supplies.

Chainsaws.

Plywood.

Extension ladders.

Stepladders.

Tents.

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies.

Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies.

Are online orders eligible for the Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday?

During the holiday, Texans can buy certain preparation supplies in-store, online, by telephone, mail, or by custom order as long as the sale takes place during a specific period.

According to the Texas Comptroller's Office:

"The purchase date is easy to determine when the purchase is made in-store but becomes more complicated with remote purchases. The purchaser must have given the consideration for the item during the period even if the item may not be delivered until after the period is over.

"For example, if a purchaser enters their credit card information in an online shopping website on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.to purchase a qualifying generator, but the generator will not be shipped until Friday, April 29, 2022, and will not arrive until Tuesday, May 3, the purchase will still qualify for the exemption.

"However, if the charge to the credit card is declined by the payment processor at 11 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, and the purchaser does not resubmit payment until Tuesday, April 26, the purchase is taxable."

Additional charges affect the sales price

Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.

For example, you purchase a rescue ladder for $299 with a $10 delivery charge, for a total sales price of $309. Because the total sales price of the ladder is more than $300, tax is due on the $309 sales price.

Can you get a refund on sales tax charged on eligible items?

According to the Texas Comptroller's Office, purchasers can buy certain emergency preparation supplies tax-free during the annual Texas Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. If you pay sales tax on these items during the sales tax holiday, you can ask the seller for a refund of the tax paid. The seller can either grant the refund or provide their customer with Form 00-985, Assignment of Right to Refund (PDF) which allows the purchaser to file the refund claim directly with the Comptroller's Office.