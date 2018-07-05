TODAY:
OZONE ACTION DAY is in effect. High clouds mix with sunshine today with highs soaring to near 90 this afternoon.
TONIGHT:
Staying warm under partly cloudy skies. Lows dip into the upper 60s.
TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY:
Increasing high clouds may help to keep temperatures in the upper 80s and south winds will increase to 15-20 mph.
Staying warm and dry through Friday with highs in the upper 80s
MOTHER'S DAY WEEKEND:
The next cold front moves in on Sunday bringing a scattered showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures. Coverage of rain is about 30% with highs in the mid 80s.
