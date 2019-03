WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR PARTS OF NORTH TEXAS INCLUDING DFW THROUGH 7:00PM. STRONG WIND GUSTS FROM THE WEST/SOUTHWEST OF 40-50MPH POSSIBLE.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, breezy and cool. Winds: SW 15-25. Low: 52.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies, windy and much cooler. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 66.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies, breezy and cold. Winds: NW 10-15. Low: 39.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, windy and even cooler. Winds: N 10-20. High: 55.

Copyright 2016 WFAA