TODAY: Mostly sunny, seasonably hot and humid. Winds: S 5-10. High: 96.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 78.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Winds: SE 5-15. High: 95.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Winds: SE 5-15. Low: 77.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm (20%). Winds: SE 5-15. High: 93.

