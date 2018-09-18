Summer is holding on to the very end!
TODAY:
Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s with a Heat Index near 100 degrees!
TONIGHT:
Warm and muggy again. Lows in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY:
Hot and steamy with highs in the low-mid 90s and a Heat Index over 100°!
THURSDAY:
A few showers and storms, mainly south of Dallas/Fort Worth. Otherwise, very warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s.
FRIDAY:
Rain chances will be on the increase. Coverage will be about 50% area wide. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:
Showers & storms likely on Saturday and rain chances taper off Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
