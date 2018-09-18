Summer is holding on to the very end!

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s with a Heat Index near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT:

Warm and muggy again. Lows in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and steamy with highs in the low-mid 90s and a Heat Index over 100°!

THURSDAY:

A few showers and storms, mainly south of Dallas/Fort Worth. Otherwise, very warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances will be on the increase. Coverage will be about 50% area wide. Slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

Showers & storms likely on Saturday and rain chances taper off Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

