A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday for most of North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

A line of thunderstorms approached DFW from the west, first going through Tarrant County as it headed toward Dallas County at 11 a.m.

Heavy rain and lightning were reported in Tarrant County, which was expected. Wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph are possible as well for most of North Texas.

Some minor damage from those winds was reported in Jacksboro. We can't rule out a spin-up somewhere within the line, but any tornado would be brief -- but not impossible.

Storms should clear DFW by early afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be dry and pleasant! Humidity will be low on Saturday and highs will be in the 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm as well with highs in the mid 80s. Overall a very nice May weekend!

