Our morning round of rain is now moving into East Texas. Behind it, sinking air will make it difficult for additional thunderstorms to develop this afternoon. However, we'll be keeping an eye on it.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for most of North Texas through 2 p.m., but it has since expired.

A line of thunderstorms approached DFW from the west, first going through Tarrant County as it headed toward Dallas County at 11 a.m.

Heavy rain and lightning were reported across North Texas.

Look at how much rain this storm dumped in just a few minutes at Mayfest site! @wfaa #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/E5UP7TMIoE — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 3, 2018

Some minor damage from high winds was reported in Jacksboro. Downed power lines on I-30 in Fort Worth caused traffic issues in the early afternoon.

Traffic mess at I30 - power crews working to fix downed power lines, but interstate is closed cars and trucks directed into side roads pic.twitter.com/vbNKgA8u1P — Bradley Blackburn (@BLBlackburn) May 3, 2018

Due to the weather, Mayfest in Fort Worth delayed its opening to 5 p.m.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we will be dry and pleasant! Humidity will be low on Saturday and highs will be in the 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm as well with highs in the mid 80s. Overall a very nice May weekend!

