TODAY: Clearing, breezy, and warm during the afternoon. Winds: SW 10-20. High: 77.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and much cooler. Winds: W 5-15. Low: 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered (30%) showers possible. Cool and breezy. Winds: NE 10-15. High: 61.

