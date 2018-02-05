After a very nice stretch of spring weather, clouds, humidity, and storm chances have returned to North Texas as we begin May.

However, most of today will be fairly quiet. Plenty of clouds, breezy winds, and lots of humidity. Can't rule out some patchy drizzle this morning, but won't amount to much. A strong cap will be in place today, which means actual t-storms will be hard to come by. Only isolated t-storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Even if some t-storms form, the severe weather threat with those storms will be low.

As we head into this evening and tonight, our attention turns to the west where storms will likely form well west of North Texas. Those storms will then move west to east during the late night hours arriving in North Texas sometime overnight.

Timing for those storms will be after midnight for most, although far western North Texas could see some storms before midnight. DFW timing for storms will be just before daybreak to the few hours after daybreak. Roughly 4am to 9am give or take before moving off into eastern North Texas.

Some of those storms late tonight into tomorrow morning could become strong to severe. Strong winds and hail will be the main threats with severe storms. A brief spin-up is possible, but the tornado threat is low. With storms arriving around the morning commute, a messy commute is likely. Regardless of any severe storms, heavy rain and lightning are likely with any storms which will make the commute tricky.

Thursday afternoon storm chances and severe weather threat will very much depend on the morning storms. If the atmosphere can recover, another round of t-storms is possible which could be strong to severe. Scattered storms will be possible into Thursday night and Friday morning as well. Severe threat with these storms is low, but not zero.

By Friday, most rain and storms activity shifts into Central Texas but lingering storms are possible for the southern half of North Texas.

Finally by Saturday, North Texas is dry and the rest of the weekend will be dry as well!

