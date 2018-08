TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. An isolated (10%) shower or storm is possible. Winds: S 5-10. High: 97.

TONIGHT: Warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 5-10. Low: 78.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid, mostly sunny skies. Winds: S 10-15. High: 98.

Copyright 2016 WFAA