***FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6AM SUNDAY MORNING. 1-3" OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE WHICH COULD CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING.***

TONIGHT: Lingering showers likely (60%). Winds: Light NE. Low: 60.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with showers and embedded thunderstorms likely (90%). Heavy rain possible. Winds: SW 5-10. High: 72.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms moving away. Winds: SW 5-10. Low: 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers (60%) and embedded thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. Winds: S/N 10-20. High: 78.

