The cold front is here!

Showers and storms could cause some slowdowns for the Monday morning commute in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the cold front sweeps through.

The metroplex will see showers and storms just after 7 a.m. On and off rain will continue through midday before winding down to just isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Severe weather is not anticipated for DFW, but a few unruly storms are possible north and east of the metroplex with damaging wind gusts being the primary concern, but even that risk is very low.

DjWMEXjXsAABppA_1532948047961.jpg

We really need the rain! But it’s not going to be nearly enough to put a significant dent in the horrible drought conditions in the area.

DjV_XmWW4AAhYZV_1532948047931.jpg

The other GOOD news with this cold front?

Are you ready for this...

High temperatures this afternoon north of I-20 will be between 87 and 91! Talk about a nice, mid-summer cool down. Even Tuesday...high temperatures will be in the lower 90s which is below our normal high of 97. That’s something we can all smile about this Monday 😊

