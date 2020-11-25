U-Haul offering free storage for those affected by Arlington tornado

An EF-2 tornado tore through parts of Arlington on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of damaged buildings, ripped roofs and uninhabitable homes in its wake.
As people begin to dealing with the aftermath of the damage just one day before Thanksgiving, U-Haul announced the company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to anyone affected by the storms throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“We want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month. It’s the least we can do to help our neighbors leading up to Thanksgiving," Norman White, the president of U-Haul Company of Fort Worth said in a news release.
U-Haul is an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder and the aid is a part of the company's disaster relief program. Red Cross officials said they helped more than 80 families from three severely damaged apartment complexes with emergency lodging and food.
The organization began working with apartment management and city officials overnight to help those affected.
For those that were significantly impacted, the Red Cross has caseworkers helping them secure lodging, food and physical and mental health services, officials said.
Anyone who was affected by the storm and needs help is encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
For those who would like to help, and for more about the Red Cross, click here.
There are 57 locations across Texas participating in the aid program. To get a storage unit, those in need are told to contact their nearest participating location. Below is a list of some of those facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:
Arlington
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington
- 2315 W. Division
- (817) 277-1157
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green
- 2729 N. Collins St.
- (817) 461-1080
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington
- 2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy.
- (682) 200-109
Carrollton
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison
- 2735 E. Belt Line Road
- (972) 416-9215
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton
- 1682 S. Interstate 35E
- (972) 242-5179
- U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton
- 2220 Country Club Drive
- (972) 418-5677
Cedar Hill
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill
- 1050 KCK Way
- (972) 293-115
Dallas
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark
- 13637 N. Central Expy.
- (972) 669-7955
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave.
- 7043 Greenville Ave.
- (214) 691-7311
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd.
- 11061 Harry Hines Blvd.
- (972) 247-1724
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway
- 9929 Harry Hines Blvd.
- (214) 351-6483
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane
- 5409 S. Westmoreland Road
- (214) 339-1179
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road
- 3165 S. Westmoreland Road
- (214) 333-2168
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road
- 11383 Amanda Lane
- (214) 340-4331
Denton
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton
- 164 N. Interstate 35E
- (940) 382-5352
DeSoto
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto
- 1245 S. Interstate 35
- (972) 230-133
Duncanville
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville
- 1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive
- (972) 780-8980
Fort Worth
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30
- 1101 E. Loop 820
- (817) 446-1292
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster
- 5032 E. Lancaster
- (817) 534-0072
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen
- 7225 S. Hulen St.
- (817) 294-7972
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St.
- 2936 S. Freeway
- (817) 921-3024
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa
- 3019 Altamesa Blvd.
- (817) 294-7617
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside
- 1000 Alta Mere Drive
- (817) 246-4601
Garland
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland
- 12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway
- (972) 271-9556
Grand Prairie
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St.
- 1117 E. Main St.
- (972) 262-5116
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie
- 2455 Tarrant Road
- (972) 988-3661
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360
- 3020 I-20 W.
- (972) 623-3575
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur
- 920 S MacArthur Blvd.
- (972) 269-4014
Grapevine
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine
- 3501 William D Tate Ave.
- (817) 416-6430
Haltom City
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E.
- 5201 Denton Hwy.
- (817) 581-4546
Irving
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving
- 2630 W. Irving Blvd.
- (972) 790-4672
Lewisville
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville
- 811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business
- (972) 420-1211
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville
- 525 N. Stemmons Frwy.
- (972) 353-2116
McKinney
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney
- 1400 N. McDonald St.
- (972) 548-5035
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney
- 10061 W. University Drive
- (972) 548-1699
North Richland Hills
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills
- 8221 Blvd. 26
- (817) 656-2005
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at RufeSnow
- 6550 Browning Drive
- (817) 577-1732
Plano
- U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano
- 3401 Alma Drive
- (972) 516-1018
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano
- 1100 Los Rios
- (972) 578-0698
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano
- 2560 Kathryn Lane
- (972) 396-0983
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen
- 3901 N. Central Expy.
- (972) 424-0815
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano
- 4101 W Plano Pkwy.
- (972) 985-6004
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend
- 1501 Dallas Pkwy.
- (972) 735-0670
Prosper
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper
- 1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W.
- (972) 347-9713
Richardson
- U-Haul Moving & Storage of Richardson
- 412 N. Central Expwy.
- (972) 234-1343