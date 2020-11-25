U-Haul offering free storage for those affected by Arlington tornado

U-Haul is an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder and the aid is a part of the company's disaster relief program.

An EF-2 tornado tore through parts of Arlington on Tuesday night, leaving a trail of damaged buildings, ripped roofs and uninhabitable homes in its wake.

As people begin to dealing with the aftermath of the damage just one day before Thanksgiving, U-Haul announced the company is offering 30 days of free self-storage to anyone affected by the storms throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We want to offer them a secure place to store their belongings at no cost for one month. It’s the least we can do to help our neighbors leading up to Thanksgiving," Norman White, the president of U-Haul Company of Fort Worth said in a news release.

U-Haul is an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder and the aid is a part of the company's disaster relief program. Red Cross officials said they helped more than 80 families from three severely damaged apartment complexes with emergency lodging and food.

The organization began working with apartment management and city officials overnight to help those affected.

For those that were significantly impacted, the Red Cross has caseworkers helping them secure lodging, food and physical and mental health services, officials said.

Anyone who was affected by the storm and needs help is encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

For those who would like to help, and for more about the Red Cross, click here.

There are 57 locations across Texas participating in the aid program. To get a storage unit, those in need are told to contact their nearest participating location. Below is a list of some of those facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area:

Arlington

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Arlington 2315 W. Division (817) 277-1157

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Collins & Green 2729 N. Collins St. (817) 461-1080

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Arlington 2901 E. Pioneer Pkwy. (682) 200-109



Carrollton

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Addison 2735 E. Belt Line Road (972) 416-9215

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Carrollton 1682 S. Interstate 35E (972) 242-5179

U-Haul Storage at Country Club - Carrollton 2220 Country Club Drive (972) 418-5677



Cedar Hill

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cedar Hill 1050 KCK Way (972) 293-115



Dallas

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Central & Midpark 13637 N. Central Expy. (972) 669-7955

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenville Ave. 7043 Greenville Ave. (214) 691-7311

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Harry Hines Blvd. 11061 Harry Hines Blvd. (972) 247-1724

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Northwest Highway 9929 Harry Hines Blvd. (214) 351-6483

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Red Bird Lane 5409 S. Westmoreland Road (214) 339-1179

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Westmoreland Road 3165 S. Westmoreland Road (214) 333-2168

U-Haul Moving & Storage at W. Kingsley Road 11383 Amanda Lane (214) 340-4331



Denton

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Denton 164 N. Interstate 35E (940) 382-5352



DeSoto

U-Haul Moving & Storage of DeSoto 1245 S. Interstate 35 (972) 230-133



Duncanville

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Duncanville 1022 S. Cedar Ridge Drive (972) 780-8980



Fort Worth

U-Haul Moving & Storage of E. Fort Worth at 820 & I-30 1101 E. Loop 820 (817) 446-1292

U-Haul Moving & Storage at E. Lancaster 5032 E. Lancaster (817) 534-0072

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hulen 7225 S. Hulen St. (817) 294-7972

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-35 & Berry St. 2936 S. Freeway (817) 921-3024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of S. Fort Worth - Altamesa 3019 Altamesa Blvd. (817) 294-7617

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside 1000 Alta Mere Drive (817) 246-4601



Garland

U-Haul Moving & Storage at LBJ Freeway - Garland 12215 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway (972) 271-9556



Grand Prairie

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Downtown Main St. 1117 E. Main St. (972) 262-5116

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grand Prairie 2455 Tarrant Road (972) 988-3661

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-20 & 360 3020 I-20 W. (972) 623-3575

U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-30 MacArthur 920 S MacArthur Blvd. (972) 269-4014



Grapevine

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Grapevine 3501 William D Tate Ave. (817) 416-6430



Haltom City

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haltom City E. 5201 Denton Hwy. (817) 581-4546



Irving

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Irving 2630 W. Irving Blvd. (972) 790-4672



Lewisville

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lake Lewisville 811 E. State Hwy. 121 Business (972) 420-1211

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lewisville 525 N. Stemmons Frwy. (972) 353-2116



McKinney

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East McKinney 1400 N. McDonald St. (972) 548-5035

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West McKinney 10061 W. University Drive (972) 548-1699



North Richland Hills

U-Haul Moving & Storage of N. Richland Hills 8221 Blvd. 26 (817) 656-2005

U-Haul Moving & Storage at RufeSnow 6550 Browning Drive (817) 577-1732



Plano

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Alma-Plano 3401 Alma Drive (972) 516-1018

U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Plano 1100 Los Rios (972) 578-0698

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Plano 2560 Kathryn Lane (972) 396-0983

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano Allen 3901 N. Central Expy. (972) 424-0815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Plano 4101 W Plano Pkwy. (972) 985-6004

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Willow Bend 1501 Dallas Pkwy. (972) 735-0670



Prosper

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Frisco Prosper 1566 U.S. Hwy. 380 W. (972) 347-9713



Richardson