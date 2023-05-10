Two people injured at FC Dallas game during severe weather, officials say

One person posted on X that he was hit by a piece of the Toyota Stadium sign.

FRISCO, Texas — Two people were hurt at Toyota Stadium during Wednesday night's severe weather ahead of the FC Dallas game, according to officials.

Fans were at the stadium to watch the team play the Colorado Rapids. Due to the heavy rain and wind, however, the game was postponed before it could start.

The Frisco Fire Department confirmed with WFAA that they did treat two people who were injured due to the weather. They said one of their patients was an 8-year-old who was taken to a hospital, but the child's injuries were not life-threatening.

While they did not confirm anything about the second patient, one FC Dallas fan shared on social media that he was injured after he was hit by a piece of the stadium sign.

Colton Stephens said an "O" came off of the Toyota Stadium sign and "shattered from impact" on his shoulder.

Stephens posted a picture on X, saying, "That bump hurts a lot worse than it looks." He said he believes the O was flying at about 40 mph when it hit him.

Stephens told WFAA that he is a season ticket holder and goes to every FC Dallas game. On X, he said he kept the largest piece of the O after it hit him.

FC Dallas officials did not provide further details, but they released a statement, saying, "The safety and well-being of our fans and staff is our highest priority."