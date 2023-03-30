Live updates | Severe storms impacting Arkansas

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of Arkansas on Friday, as the state could also see large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes.

ARKANSAS, USA — 2:40 p.m: Tornado reported to be heading towards Jacksonville and Sherwood. Nearly 20,000 Arkansans have lost power.

2:25 p.m: Confirmed tornado on ground in Little Rock over Reservoir Road.

1:50 p.m: Tornado warning issued for Stone County.

1:40 p.m: Tornado warnings have been issued for Pulaski, Saline, Garland, Pike, and Van Buren Counties.

These warnings remain in effect until at least 2:15 p.m. for Pulaski, Saline, and Garland County. The warnings for Van Buren and Pike Counties are in effect until at least 2:00 p.m.

1:35 p.m:, Debris was spotted in the radar near Piney, which is indicative of a tornado on the ground.

This debris could be the sign of a very serious storm that's expected to move into the Hot Springs area.

Severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for most of Arkansas on Friday with a. East Arkansas is now under a rare Level 5 out of 5 high risk for severe storms. This upgrade was driven by the increase in tornado probabilities. The metro and rest of the state is also under a severe weather risk.

All types of severe weather are possible, which includes large hail, damaging wind, and even a few tornadoes.

The risk of a tornado is greatest over portions of central and eastern Arkansas on Friday afternoon and evening.

While that's the main area of concern for tornados, there could still be a tornado anywhere in the state however.

Additionally, as thunderstorms occur throughout the state, damaging winds in excess of 60 mph are also expected.

As far as timing, thunderstorms are forecasted to develop in western Arkansas by late morning. From there, it's expected that they'll increase in coverage and severity by mid afternoon.

By 10 p.m. Friday night, it's expected that the storm system should be out of Arkansas.

It’s very important to stay weather aware and have a few different ways to receive severe weather information!

Since this storm system will be moving through during the afternoon hours as schools are letting out, pay close attention to weather conditions in your area and have a plan in place in case you need to find shelter.

Make sure you have a plan in place and your safe place ready to go with your severe weather kit. Don’t forget to include something to cover up your head like a bike helmet or pillow.