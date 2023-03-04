Outdoor warning sirens go off every month in North Texas. Here's why

If you're hearing sirens at around noon on a Wednesday, it most likely isn't an emergency.

DALLAS — If you hear a warning siren outside in North Texas and you did not hear about any chances of severe weather, think about what day it is.

If it's the first few days of the month, the good news is this is most likely a drill.

Cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth have multiple sirens as part of their Outdoor Warning Systems (OWS). Dallas, for example, has over 160 placed all over the city, and Fort Worth has over 150.

To make sure each one of those sirens work, city officials turn them on as a test.

Cities like Dallas, Fort Worth, Cleburne, Flower Mound, North Richland Hills, and Highland Village test their sirens every first Wednesday of the month at either noon or 1 p.m., if the weather allows it.

If you're in McKinney, expect sirens to be tested at noon every first Saturday.

If sirens go off outside of those times, that's when you should be concerned. They can be utilized for various weather conditions or other emergencies. They are primarily meant to warn those who are outdoors of incoming storms.