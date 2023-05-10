'Out of nowhere within seconds': Fort Worth employee describes storm ripping roof off

The parking lot outside Tax Bins, RX Staffird Air, and In Depth Tattoo Studio was littered with roof materials, twisted pieces of metal and shingles.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Wednesday night's strong storms that moved through North Texas ended up ripping the roof off a Fort Worth tattoo shop at a strip center off Camp Bowie West Boulevard.

On Thursday morning, roofing was hanging off the building, which is located at 8341 Camp Bowie West Boulevard, near Las Vegas Trail Boulevard in West Fort Worth.

The parking lot outside Tax Bins, RX Staffird Air, and In Depth Tattoo Studio was littered with roof materials, twisted pieces of metal and shingles.

No one was hurt.

A tattoo artist for In Depth was inside the tattoo studio when the storms hit.

“I didn’t know if it was gonna stop or if it was a big tornado and it was just gonna keep going,” the employee told WFAA. “The way it felt, like it was gonna be a never-ending storm.”

The employee said the inside of the shop was soaked with rainwater. He described the scene as the storms approached.

“Out of nowhere within seconds, snap of a finger, everything, the windows just turned gray, rain was going sideways, and you just feel the impact when it hit on the roof. Water started pouring in," he said.

The storms had mostly cleared out of North Texas by Thursday morning, leaving behind some lingering showers and clouds.

Wednesday's storms brought the first round of two pushes of cool air that North Texas will receive. The first cool-down wasn't drastic. Highs on Thursday will still be in the low 80s.

While this is 10-15 degrees cooler than earlier this week, it is actually closer to the normal for this time of the year. Clear skies and north winds will allow Friday morning lows to dip into the 60s. That'll be the first noticeably different feel in the air.