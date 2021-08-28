Live Updates: Hurricane Ida 1 day out from landfall

Preparations have begun across the state as parish officials and residents scramble to get ready ahead of the storm.

NEW ORLEANS — Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crosses over Southern Louisiana.

8:20 AM

"If you have the means to leave, we want you to leave," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. "in Jefferson Parish, every weapon a hurricane has, we're vulnerable to."

Lee Sheng said Jefferson Parish residents live in area that's like a bowl, relying heavily on pumping stations.

"We're not going into this storm full strength."

7:45 AM

St. Bernard President Guy McInnis says the water is already rising in areas outside of the levee protection system.

"Right now, we're asking our residents to prepare," McInnis said. "By noon today, make sure you're going to be in the place you're going to be and shelter there."

McInnis told viewers that they should prepare for extended power outages, heavy rain and strong wind.

"With current forecasts, we're looking at 80 to 100 mph winds here, in St. Bernard Parish,: McInnis said. "One of the good things waking up this morning is seeing people leaving."

7:30 AM

Lafourche Parish residents are under a mandatory evacuation order ahead of the storm. Shelters of last resort are open for residents unable to get out, but parish officials reiterated that they were only for emergencies, and would not have a large cache of supplies for those staying in them.

A curfew has not been issued yet, but officials plan to issue one before the end of the day.

7 AM

Ida is now 385 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with winds up to 85 MPH and gusts up to 100 MPH. A new track is expected at 10 AM.

6:30 AM

Traffic out of New Orleans has slowed to a crawl headed east or west, with motorists trying to leave while they are still able to ahead of Ida's expected landfall.

Residents have been told to leave by Saturday night, when conditions are expected to deteriorate headed into Sunday.

5 AM

Hurricane Ida is a day out from landfall on the Louisiana coast, with widespread and devastating impacts all but certain for much of the state.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall somewhere between Morgan City and Grand Isle, but officials and weather experts say the entire area should prepare for major flooding, power outages and damage.

Mandatory evacuations have been called for all residents in Terrebonne, St. Charles and Lafourche parishes.

Mandatory evacuations have also been called for parts of other parishes, especially for anybody outside the levee protection system.

