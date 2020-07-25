Governor Abbott, Texas Division Emergency Management moved resources into position as Hurricane Hanna approaches Texas

Officials say heavy rainfall and potential flooding are expected Saturday morning through Sunday morning across South Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) pre-positioned previously rostered resources ahead of Hurricane Hanna's expected landfall in Texas.

The tropical storm, which has been upgraded to a hurricane, is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding, strong winds, and dangerous rip currents throughout the lower third of Texas — including the Coastal Bend and the Rio Grande Valley.

"Our state-rostered resources have been moved into place to assist our communities in the path of Tropical Storm Hanna, and I urge Texans to begin taking immediate precautions as this storm approaches the coast," said Governor Abbott. "As the possibility of flash flooding, heavy rain, and more threaten many of our communities throughout the weekend, it is imperative that Texans proactively prepare and heed the guidance of their local officials."

Flash Flood Watches are currently in effect across South Texas and into the Rio Grande Valley.

The following resources have been pre-positioned by TDEM:

- Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams

- Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service: Texas A&M Task Force One and Two Search and Rescue Teams

- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support Water Rescue Operations

- Texas Military Department: High Profile Vehicle packages

- Department of State Health Services: Emergency Medical Task Force severe weather packages

- Texas Department of Transportation: High Profile Vehicles

- Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Search and Rescue Aircraft with hoist capability and the Tactical Marine Unit

Texans are urged to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during severe weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Visit FEMA’s Flood Map Service Center for information here: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: https://www.ready.gov/kit

Purchase or renew a flood insurance policy. Homeowner’s policies do not cover flooding. It typically takes up to 30 days for a policy to go into effect so the time to buy is well before a disaster. Get flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Install check valves. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

For more flood safety tips, visit ready.gov.

