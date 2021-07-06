D-FW storms cause flooding, power outages and flight delays

DALLAS — Heavy rain is falling across North Texas and a flash flood watch has been issued for the region until Monday evening.
Widespread, heavy rain on top of the already saturated soils will lead to excess runoff and potential flooding issues.
Several roads and intersections have been closed as a result of Monday's storms. Below are areas drivers should avoid until further notice.
Traffic
Carrollton
Colleyville
Denton
Garland
Keller
Plano
Prosper
Southlake
Power outages
More than 11,000 customers were still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Oncor website. The utility company was reporting more than 520 outages affecting more than 3 million customers.
Flight delays/cancellations
Dallas-Fort Worth International:
Arriving flights are delayed nearly two hours.
Dallas Love Field:
Some arriving flights are delayed about an hour and a half.
Community closures
Fair Park
Six Flags Over Texas
Viewer weather videos:
Dallas
Euless
Garland
Grapevine
Safety tips from MedStar
MedStar is encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time as they hit the roads this week. They also shared tips on what people should do if they find themselves in a sinking vehicle.
MedStar says the first thing drivers should do is stay calm, call 911 and follow the dispatcher's instructions.
If you are unable to call 911, MedStar says do not open your doors because it could cause the car to sink more quickly. Drivers should unbuckle their seatbelts and any passengers' seatbelts.
People should also lower their windows so that all passengers can escape if needed. If the windows do not lower people should try to break them, MedStar said.