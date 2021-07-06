D-FW storms cause flooding, power outages and flight delays

Here are the latest weather updates as a heavy line of storms moves across North Texas Monday.

DALLAS — Heavy rain is falling across North Texas and a flash flood watch has been issued for the region until Monday evening.

Widespread, heavy rain on top of the already saturated soils will lead to excess runoff and potential flooding issues.

Several roads and intersections have been closed as a result of Monday's storms. Below are areas drivers should avoid until further notice.

Traffic

Carrollton

ROAD FLOODING:



E. Hebron Pkwy at Rolling Oaks Dr.

E. Rosemeade Pkwy at Astaire Dr. #dfwwx — Carrollton TX Police (@CarrolltonTXPD) June 7, 2021

Colleyville

TRAFFIC ALERT



All #Colleyville low-water crossings are closed as of 11:35am:



- Cheshire Dr.

- Oak Knoll

- Jackson Rd

- Martin Pkwy

- Bedford Rd



Drive safely out there and turn on your wipers and headlights! pic.twitter.com/GIkRwjyECv — Colleyville Police (@ColleyvillePD) June 7, 2021

Denton

CRASH | Officers are currently working a crash at I-35 E and 380. One lane on the highway is currently closed. There were no injuries as a result of this crash, but there may be delays. Please drive slowly and safely today, as roadways are wet. pic.twitter.com/JAN2rFA0Um — Denton Police Department (@DENTONPD) June 7, 2021

Garland

We are now closing the gates on Campbell Road at Rowlett Creek. Please drive safely! #dfwwx #garlandtx — Garland Texas (@garlandtxgov) June 7, 2021

Garland has closed floodgates on Naaman School Rd between the two sections of Brand Rd and Miles Rd between Pleasant Valley and Castle. Crews are monitoring all flood gate areas. — Garland Texas (@garlandtxgov) June 7, 2021

Keller

TRAFFIC ALERT

Our trouble spot on Hwy. 377 between Ridge Pointe Parkway and Marshall Ridge Drive is being CLOSED in both directions due to flooding. Please plan to detour. — Keller Police Dept (@KellerPolice) June 7, 2021

Plano

Plano Fire crews are working several water rescues that involve motorists stranded in stalled vehicles in flooded streets. Please be aware and do not try to drive through the high water. — Plano Fire-Rescue (@PlanoFireRescue) June 7, 2021

Prosper

SB Dallas Parkway from First Street to US380 is closed due to high water/flooding. Please seek an alternative route and be safe. pic.twitter.com/4w9S8mftnv — Prosper Police Dept (@ProsperPD) June 7, 2021

Southlake

NORTH WHITE CHAPEL BRIDGE CLOSED! The rain keeps coming and our valiant Public Works has closed the North White Chapel bridge over by Kirkwood Branch (you know the bridge). Video below shows the water beginning to overtake the road.



1/ pic.twitter.com/iXpnuE2Gz1 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) June 7, 2021

Power outages

More than 11,000 customers were still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Oncor website. The utility company was reporting more than 520 outages affecting more than 3 million customers.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including weather.

Flight delays/cancellations

Dallas-Fort Worth International:

Arriving flights are delayed nearly two hours.

Dallas Love Field:

Some arriving flights are delayed about an hour and a half.

Community closures

Fair Park

We are closed @fairpark today (Monday 6/7) due to inclement weather. We will open again on Wednesday with extended hours from 8am to 8pm. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 7, 2021

Six Flags Over Texas

Due to inclement weather, Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington will be closed today, Monday, June 7. — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) June 7, 2021

Viewer weather videos:

Dallas

Euless

Garland

Grapevine

Safety tips from MedStar

MedStar is encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time as they hit the roads this week. They also shared tips on what people should do if they find themselves in a sinking vehicle.

MedStar says the first thing drivers should do is stay calm, call 911 and follow the dispatcher's instructions.

If you are unable to call 911, MedStar says do not open your doors because it could cause the car to sink more quickly. Drivers should unbuckle their seatbelts and any passengers' seatbelts.