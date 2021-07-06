x
Severe Weather

D-FW storms cause flooding, power outages and flight delays

Here are the latest weather updates as a heavy line of storms moves across North Texas Monday.

DALLAS — Heavy rain is falling across North Texas and a flash flood watch has been issued for the region until Monday evening. 

Widespread, heavy rain on top of the already saturated soils will lead to excess runoff and potential flooding issues.  

Several roads and intersections have been closed as a result of Monday's storms. Below are areas drivers should avoid until further notice. 

Traffic

Carrollton

Colleyville 

Denton

Garland

Keller

Plano

Prosper

Southlake

Power outages 

More than 11,000 customers were still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Oncor website. The utility company was reporting more than 520 outages affecting more than 3 million customers. 

Check the power outage map here 

Flight delays/cancellations 

Dallas-Fort Worth International:

Arriving flights are delayed nearly two hours.  

Dallas Love Field: 

Some arriving flights are delayed about an hour and a half.  

Community closures

Fair Park

Six Flags Over Texas

Viewer weather videos:

Dallas

Euless

Garland

Grapevine

Safety tips from MedStar

MedStar is encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time as they hit the roads this week. They also shared tips on what people should do if they find themselves in a sinking vehicle.

MedStar says the first thing drivers should do is stay calm, call 911 and follow the dispatcher's instructions. 

If you are unable to call 911, MedStar says do not open your doors because it could cause the car to sink more quickly. Drivers should unbuckle their seatbelts and any passengers' seatbelts. 

People should also lower their windows so that all passengers can escape if needed. If the windows do not lower people should try to break them, MedStar said. 

