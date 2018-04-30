Severe weather threat increases Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Large hail, damaging winds are the main concerns, and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

THURSDAY

Breezy and warm with more clouds than sunshine. A few light showers and sprinkles possible, coverage only about 20 percent. Gusty winds of 15-20 mph and highs in the lower 80s, lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers early in the day. By afternoon, isolated strong to severe storms may develop northwest of D/FW. Highs will each the mid 80s. Storms will increase in coverage Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Storms may be ongoing Thursday morning and more storms are expected to develop during the afternoon. Coverage on Thursday is about 60 percent.

FRIDAY

Scattered storms are still possible with slight chances continuing into Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s as winds become northerly at 5-10 mph.

