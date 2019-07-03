WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR NORTH TEXAS OVERNIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING. SOUTHWEST WINDS COULD GUST UP TO 40MPH.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with widespread (100%) showers and storms. Strong to severe storms possible. Winds: SW 20-40. Low: 56.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread (100%) showers and storms in the morning. Strong to severe storms possible. Activity moves east...then clearing skies, windy and warmer. Winds: SW 20-40. High: 74.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Winds: SW 10-15. Low: 50.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies, windy and much cooler. Winds: NW 15-25. High: 62.
