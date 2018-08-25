If pumpkin spice lattes are already on the horizon (like, this week), then surely we can start looking ahead to the *hope* of a slight cooldown in September.

Don't hold out too much hope.

After a rainy start to August, we've dried out over the last week, and we'll likely stay that way for at least the next 10 days, heading into the September. Normally, high temperatures will drop a few degrees by the start of September, into the low 90s, before dipping into the low 80s over the course of the month.

The current outlook for the next month is showing a better chance for above-normal temperatures in September, according to the National Weather Service. So if you're sick of the 90s...well, we might be stuck with them for a bit.

But an improvement to low 90s temps is better than nothing, right? Don't answer that.

The good news (we hope) is that September should bring more "cold" fronts (even if the temps drop only a few degrees) and it will bring shorter days, which will help lower the average high temperatures. But we're still a long way from sweater weather.

It will cool off! I promise! As we head into September, cold fronts become more common and the hours of daylight get shorter, which helps the avg. high temp drop 10° by then end of the month. Then by Halloween, highs are typically in the 70s! Who's ready for fall!? #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/Ci5PHQAzDx — Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) August 25, 2018

