Scattered thunderstorms were passing through North Texas on Sunday afternoon and were expected to hang around through the early evening hours.
The good news? Behind the storms is a "cold" front, which should drop high temperatures into the lower 90s to start the week.
Rain chances will decrease overnight Sunday, leaving the possibility of a few showers for the morning commute but it should be mostly dry. Temperatures on Monday won't be as not as normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
