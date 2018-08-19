Scattered thunderstorms were passing through North Texas on Sunday afternoon and were expected to hang around through the early evening hours.

The good news? Behind the storms is a "cold" front, which should drop high temperatures into the lower 90s to start the week.

Scattered t-storms are possible mainly late this afternoon, this evening, and tonight. However, not everyone will see rain. If you have plans today, make sure to keep the radar with you!



— Kyle Roberts (@KyleWeather) August 19, 2018

Rain chances will decrease overnight Sunday, leaving the possibility of a few showers for the morning commute but it should be mostly dry. Temperatures on Monday won't be as not as normal, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Who's back to school tomorrow??



Forecast for the bus ride or the commute is looking good. Maybe a few showers first thing in the morning, but most places should be dry. Have a good first day if you start tomorrow!

