TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered evening storms (30%). Winds: SW 15-25. High: 82.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms (40%). Some could be strong to severe. Winds: S becoming N 10-15. Low: 55.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Winds: N 10-15. High: 73.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Winds: NE 5-10. Low: 48.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NE 5-10. High: 70.

