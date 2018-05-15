TODAY:

A cluster of showers and storms will continue early today east of the Metroplex. Otherwise mostly cloudy skies with scattered t-storms developing this afternoon. The severe threat is marginal today with hail and damaging winds in the stronger storms. Highs climb into the upper 80s.

TONIGHT:

Scattered storms are possible late this evening through the overnight. These storms should weaken towards sunrise on Wednesday but, could produce hail and gusty winds. Lows fall to near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms will be possible through Wednesday night. Highs reach the lower 90s.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Very warm to hot with highs climbing into the mid 90’s on Friday under mostly sunny skies.

