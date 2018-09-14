While Florence made landfall this morning in North Carolina, locally we're watching a tropical disturbance off the south coast of Texas that will influence our North Texas weather through the weekend.

This disturbance is not expected to become a tropical system. Simply, it is an area of low pressure that will bring increased moisture and rainfall to parts of Texas. The closer you get to the disturbance, the higher the rain chances and better chance at heavy rain and flooding.

Areas from San Antonio to Galveston to Corpus Christi to Brownsville and in between are under a Flash Flood Watch where three inches to five inches of rain is possible with isolated amounts of 6 inches to 9 inches possible. If you have plans to travel to that part of Texas this weekend, please keep that in mind and be careful.

Back here in North Texas, with increased moisture we will have scattered showers, maybe a few storms, mainly Friday and Saturday. Highest coverage Friday will come during the afternoon and into evening, but even then any rain will be hit or miss.

Northern parts of North Texas will have the lowest coverage of rain today while southern parts of North Texas will have the highest coverage of rain. Severe storms are very unlikely. Flooding threat is low as well. Under heavier showers or storms, some localized flooding is possible (ponding on roadways, swollen creeks or streams, etc.).

A repeat is in store Saturday as well with scattered rain possible during the day. It will not be a washout and it will not rain everywhere. But if you have outdoor Saturday plans, be aware that it could be interrupted by a passing shower.

Lesser coverage of rain by Sunday with most areas staying dry. Heading into next week some afternoon isolated showers or storms are possible the first couple days of the week, but most places will be dry. Unfortunately, temps will head in the wrong direction next week with highs back in the 90s most of the week.

