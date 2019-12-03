Scattered showers will continue through much of Tuesday under cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.



After midnight, a line of storms will move into the western portions of North Texas, sweeping across the metroplex during the morning rush on Wednesday. Severe storms are possible with strong winds, hail and locally heavy rain.



Storms should end before midday with clearing skies, gusty southwest winds and highs in the lower 70s.



The rest of the week will be mostly sunny, and cooler. Highs on Friday will only be in the mid-50s and morning lows will dip into the upper 30s.



TODAY: Cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers during the day. Winds: SE 10-25. High: 68.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with widespread (100%) showers and storms. Strong to severe storms possible. Winds: SE 10-20. Low: 56.

Check the WFAA radars for the latest weather where you are. Be sure to also download the WFAA app for the latest updates.