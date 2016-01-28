TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 87.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Some lingering showers or storms (40%). Winds: S 10-15. Low: 73.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered (40%) showers and storms. Winds: S 10-15. High: 85.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. Some lingering showers or storms. Winds: S 5-15. Low: 73.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms (40%). Winds: S 10-20. High: 84.

