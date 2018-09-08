Our unsettled weather pattern continues today. While showers and storms are possible, once again today will not be a washout or all-day rain. In fact, there will likely be more dry times than wet times, and not everyone will see rain today.

Scattered showers and storms are possible first thing this morning, but they will be very hit or miss. If you do find yourself under a t-storm, expect heavy rain and lightning. Some gusty winds are possible as well. These storms could lead to some localized ponding on area roadways, but widespread commute issues are not likely.

Mainly cloudy skies will keep temps below normal this afternoon. Highs in the low 90s for most. Remember the normal high this time of year is 97°.

By this afternoon and into this evening, some redevelopment of scattered showers or storms is possible. These will not be widespread. They will be very hit or miss, and most places will be dry. Any t-storms this afternoon could have strong wind gusts, but the overall severe threat is low.

Chances for scattered showers and storms will continue tomorrow into the weekend. It will not rain all-day tomorrow or this weekend, but there will be rain in parts of North Texas at times. Below normal temps will be around tomorrow into the weekend as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

© 2018 WFAA