TODAY:

Scattered showers and storms this morning are producing locally heavy rain east and south of Dallas Fort Worth. Rain is expected taper off later in the morning but, redevelopment is possible this afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

TONIGHT:

Another round of showers and storms will move through during the evening and early overnight. The best chance for rain will be over the southern portions of North Texas. Again, rain could be locally heavy.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY:

The weekend will not be a washout. However, more showers and storms will develop by afternoon on Saturday. Coverage through Sunday will be about 50%-60% around the Metroplex. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low-mid 70s.

