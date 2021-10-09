Are you allergic to Russian thistle? WTH is that?

If you caught the pollen count today, you'll see a surprise visit from "Russian thistle."

Russian thistle is a bushy, annual herb with small flowers and wide reaching branches.

While you may have never heard of "Russian thistle," chances are you've heard of what they become: tumbleweeds!

When the plants become old and detach from the ground, their light weight allows them to roll around in the wind. *Cue the old western movie music.

According to pollenlibrary.com, the pollen released by the flowers of Russian thistle can cause severe allergic reactions in some people. Summer leading into fall is also the peak season for this nasty pollen.