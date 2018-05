TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot! Record high temperatures! Winds: S 15-25. High: 95.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild again. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 73.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, very warm, humid and windy. Winds: S 15-30. High: 93.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 70.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with isolated (10%) showers and storms. Very warm, humid and breezy again. Winds: S 10-15. High: 90.

