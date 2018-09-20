Read for a wet weekend? Totals of two to four inches of rain are likely across much of North Texas over the weekend. Higher amounts, as much as six to eight inches, appear possible for areas mainly north of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which already has a Flood Watch in effect for the weekend.

Isolated flash flooding is a concern this weekend. Turn around, don't drown!

TIMELINE

FRIDAY AFTERNOON/EVENING: Rain chances really ramp up after 2 p.m. from west to east. The rain will be heavy at times causing a concern for isolated flash flooding.The heaviest rain in DFW will fall Friday evening. There will be occasional breaks in the rain, but the coverage is expected to remain above 60 percent all of Friday evening.

SATURDAY: There will be widespread showers and storms with periods of heavy rain. The highest coverage begins to move east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area late Saturday night.

SEVERE STORMS? The risk for severe weather is rather low, but certainly not zero. The chance is mainly along and south of I-20 Friday and Saturday afternoon. We’re missing some key ingredients for severe weather, but there’s enough there to at least warrant a low concern.

A few more scattered showers and storms are possible for the beginning of the week. A cool down is in store and mostly dry for the first day of the State Fair of Texas.

© 2018 WFAA