Rainbow forms near Illinois tornado

As a tornado touched down near Campton Hills, Illinois Wednesday, a rainbow appeared alongside the funnel.

CAMPTON HILLS, Ill. — There was a moment of beauty as severe weather ripped through the Chicago area Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said multiple tornadoes moved through northeastern Illinois, though the agency is still working to confirm exactly how many touched down.

One of the tornadoes appeared to touch down in the suburb of Campton Hills, about 40 miles west of downtown Chicago. As the funnel spun, a beautiful rainbow emerged alongside the twister.

As of Thursday night, the NWS had confirmed 11 tornadoes had touched down during the outbreak, including two in Elgin, Illinois.

Passengers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport had to take shelter when a tornado reportedly touched down near the airport, disrupting hundreds of flights.

Tornado sirens also went off in downtown Chicago, leaving some residents of the city's high-rise apartments considering their safety plan.

“I’m in a 60-story apartment building so my options are somewhat limited,” longtime Chicagoan Lynn Becker said. “We have to, I assume, go into the core of the building.”

Becker posted a video to Twitter showing the Chicago skyline as the sirens sounded.