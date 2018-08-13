TODAY:

Periods of showers and storms will continue today. Some locally heavy is possible, especially north and west of Dallas/Fort Worth. Highs today will climb into the mid-80s.

TONIGHT:

Scattered showers and storms continue with about a 50% coverage area wide. Lows dip into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY:

The morning commute may be wet with scattered showers continuing. Rain chances will taper off during the afternoon. Highs will be near 90°.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

Rain chances all but dry up and temperatures will climb back to near seasonal normal. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

Click to check a WFAA radar near you.

© 2018 WFAA