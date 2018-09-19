Hot and humid for now but, rain is on the way!

TODAY:

Mostly sunny skies, hot and humid. Highs in the mid-90s, with a Heat Index around 102 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Mild and muggy with lows in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

An isolated shower or storm is possible by the afternoon. Otherwise, very warm and humid. Highs top out in the lower 90s and the Heat Index around 101 degrees.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms increase during the day. About a 50 percent coverage by afternoon. Highs reach the upper 80s.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY:

Widespread rain & storms on Saturday. Locally heavy rain is possible, along with a few strong to marginally severe storms. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Rain chances will taper off during the day on Sunday.

