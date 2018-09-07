Don't expect a drought-buster in Dallas-Fort Worth, but there is rain in the forecast for much of North Texas Wednesday and through the weekend.

Early Wednesday afternoon, most of the rain was staying along the Red River. Scattered showers and storms could redevelop across the area this afternoon. Coverage will be about 50 percent.

No severe weather is expected, but locally heavy downpours and lightning are possible. Rain and storms end after sunset, but another round of scattered storms will arrive overnight.

Rain chances hover around 40-50 percent through the weekend as a low pressure system hovers over west Texas and the panhandle. Some areas in the parched western portion of the state will see as much as two inches of rain.

DFW will see about three-quarters of an inch over the next few days.

